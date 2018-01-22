DEEP provides update on oil cleanup in Waterbury

DEEP responded to an oil spill in Waterbury over the weekend. (WFSB)

Environmental officials gave an update on a Naugatuck River oil spill in Waterbury.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said its Emergency Response Unit provided new information about the cleanup effort.

A news conference happened at 2 p.m. at the Somers Thin Strip Company on Piedmont Street.

Saturday, DEEP said 5,000 gallons of oil leaked from the Somers Thin Strip Company after a piece of equipment malfunctioned.

DEEP said the fuel leaked into the pavement, soil and a catch basin.

A sheen was spotted in the Naugatuck River and appeared to be moving downstream toward Seymour and Shelton.

Watch Channel 3 starting at 5 p.m. for a full report.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.