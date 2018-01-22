Hartford Whalers license plate benefits children's hospital

A look at the new Hartford Whaler's license plate. (DMV)

The state's new Hartford Whalers license plate was unveiled on Tuesday, and it's all for a great cause.

The Department of Motor Vehicles gave Channel 3's Dennis House a sneak peak of the plate.

The plate's sales will benefit the Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford.

The Hartford Whalers have been gone for 21 years, but they live on in the hearts of thousands across Connecticut, in shirts and hats, and now the logo will be seen on cars and trucks.

They left for North Carolina in 1997. Connecticut's only major league sports franchise left a hole in the hearts of tens of thousands of fans, but the Hartford Whalers have remained popular, in sales, that is.

Whale gear is reported among the top selling in the NHL, and now the hope is it will be a top seller at the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles.

The idea of a Whaler’s plate was raised last year.

It was then suggested that part of the plate fee go to Connecticut Children's Medical Center and lawmakers embraced the plan.

