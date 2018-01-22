Hartford Whalers license plate to be unveiled Tuesday

A look at the new Hartford Whaler's license plate. (DMV)

The state's new Hartford Whalers license plate will be unveiled on Tuesday.

The Department of Motor Vehicles gave Channel 3's Dennis House a sneak peak of the plate.

It said the plate's sales will benefit the Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford.

The license plate will be unveiled on Tuesday at the Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

The announcement will be streaming live on the Channel 3 app.

