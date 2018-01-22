New Hartford Whalers license plate to be unveiled

A look at the new Hartford Whaler's license plate. (DMV)

The state's new Hartford Whalers license plate is expected to be unveiled this week.

The Department of Motor Vehicles gave Channel 3's Dennis House a sneak peak of the plate.

It said the plate's sales will benefit the Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford.

More details are expected to be released on Tuesday.

