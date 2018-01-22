Meriden man facing kidnapping charge

A Meriden man is facing charges after he allegedly approached a 12-year-old girl at the courthouse in New Britain.

Police said the victim was at the courthouse sitting outside on a bench while her mother went inside.

That’s when 28-year-old Mahfuz Al-Hamid, who is an interpreter, reportedly went up to the girl and started asking her inappropriate questions, like if he could have a hug and a kiss. He also asked her to go to the parking lot with him.

The girl got up and asked a stranger for help. That person then tried talking to Al-Hamid, who denied speaking to the girl.

Al-Hamid is an interpreter for the Office Systems of Connecticut.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal attempt to commit kidnapping, risk of injury, and second-degree breach of peace.

