Allegations of sexual misbehavior made against Long Wharf Theatre employee

Officials say the artistic director for the Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven has been placed on administrative leave.

Artistic Director Gordon Edelstein was placed on leave after "several allegations of sexual misbehavior by Edelstein was reported in the New York Times," theatre officials said in a statement.

A full statement from the Long Wharf Theatre board chair Laura Pappano read: "Laura Pappano, chair of the Board of Trustees, Monday morning placed Artistic Director Gordon Edelstein on administrative leave, effective immediately pending further action by the full board.

Managing Director Joshua Borenstein will lead the theatre.

These allegations are unsettling. Long Wharf Theatre embraces equity, fairness and integrity. The theatre is committed to creating a workplace environment where everyone is respected, valued and feels safe. We have policies in place to support that charge.

The institution takes seriously all complaints of behavioral misconduct. Some of these reports are surprising and upsetting. We know of no instance in which a complaint was filed and not acted upon. Many accusations detailed in the New York Times were not previously reported.

That said, we have the highest expectations for ourselves. This theatre values openness, trust, and respect among peers. When those values are compromised, it demands self-reflection. The theatre takes this new information seriously and will use it to move forward."

