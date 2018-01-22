PD: 1 dead after crash on Route 20 in Windsor

A serious crash closed part of Route 20 in Windsor on Monday evening (WFSB)

A South Windsor man died after a motor vehicle crash on Route 20 in Windsor on Monday evening, police said.

Kyle Timothy Puttin was driving eastbound on Route 20 near Route 75 when police said he "lost control of the vehicle" and went off the highway around 4:30 p.m. Police said Puttin went down an embankment and hit a tree.

Puttin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 20 outbound at was closed for the investigation in the one-car crash. The road was reopened a little before 9 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation by Connecticut State Police. Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call police at 860-534-1000.

Stay with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.