Serious crash closes part of Route 20 in Windsor - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Traffic Alert

Serious crash closes part of Route 20 in Windsor

Posted: Updated:
WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -

A serious crash has closed part of Route 20 in Windsor.

Connecticut State Police said Route 20 outbound at Route 75 is closed for a one-car crash.

A serious injury has been reported.

Follow traffic updates in your area here.

Stay with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.