Heavy Rain, Thunder, 50s, Wind... all in just the next 12 hours!

THIS MORNING…

Boy is it foggy out there this morning! Visibility is way down, we're talking goose eggs in parts of the state, so please be careful driving around this morning. Right now we're dealing with a little lull in the rainfall, but don't be fooled, it's going to pour during the day today. Temperatures have held steady overnight and are expected to rise as we move through the morning. That's because a warm front is going to lift through the region and a southerly flow will develop.

TUESDAY...

Today you’ll definitely need the rain gear. It won’t just be showers, but downpours at times as a storm system moves into Southern New England (in fact, we can’t rule out some isolated thunderstorms). Rainfall totals should range from 0.75” to 1.50” by the time it all ends during the afternoon with the passage of a cold front.

It's unclear what role the rain we're expecting will play with river flooding, if at all . As of now, there could be isolated and minor issues near the existing ice jams. Ideally, a slow warming would allow the jams to melt, break up and alleviate flooding concerns not only up, but also downstream (as they break, the flow of water needs to be gradual beyond the jam). Elsewhere, in areas where the heaviest rain falls, there could be minor poor drainage flooding.

Temperature-wise, a developing southwesterly flow will help boost temperatures well into the 50s! While records will likely stand, it may come down to a matter of degrees: The Hartford Area record high is 60 (1967), Bridgeport’s is 56 (1992).

With late day clearing, we could see some sunshine before it sets today.

THE REST OF THE WEEK…

In the wake of today's system, high pressure builds into the region and dominates for several days. Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny and colder with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. A strong west-northwesterly wind will gust over 30 mph and that will certainly make it feel even colder.

As that area of high pressure gets closer to Connecticut, the wind will not be as strong. Temperatures Thursday will start out in the teens, then struggle to reach freezing (32) that afternoon despite a sunny sky.

Friday will start out on a frigid note – teens, perhaps even single digits thanks to a clear sky and a calm wind early in the day. During the afternoon, temperatures should reach the mid-30s as the wind becomes more southwesterly.

THE WEEKEND, AND BEYOND…

The cold air mass from the second half of the week will moderate just in time for the weekend. As that southwesterly flow strengthens, temperatures head back into the 40s Saturday under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Then Sunday into Monday of next week, we’ll be monitoring the development of a storm system and what it will bring to Connecticut. As of now there is a lot of uncertainty to timing and impact, so stay tuned!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney

