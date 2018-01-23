Residents near ice jams concerned about flooding

Fog, rain and ice spotted from Salmon River Boat Launch off of Route 149 in East Haddam. (WFSB)

With the heavy rain, there is the possibility of some flooding near the ice jam in Haddam, but town officials are hoping for a gradual thaw. This as the U.S. Coast Guard plans to bring a cutter through in the next few days.

This is a very fluid situation and town and state officials are closely watching how the ice jam progress and the risk of significant flooding.

The ice jam here in Haddam, which stretches about five miles north. A cutter has yet to move through this section in Haddam. But, officials said they are hoping for breaking up the ice and a slow melting, flooding issues will be minimal.

Meanwhile, people have told Channel 3 this is a once in a lifetime view. If you are planning to come take a look, police are patrolling the area and urging people to stay off the ice.

