Residents near ice jams raise concerns about flooding

Fog, rain and ice spotted from Salmon River Boat Launch off of Route 149 in East Haddam. (WFSB)

Three Coast Guard cutters are on the CT River today, breaking up ice (WFSB)

With the heavy rain, there is the possibility for some flooding near the ice jam in Haddam, but town officials are hoping for a gradual thaw.

This comes as the U.S. Coast Guard is bringing cutters through the river over the next few days.

This is a very fluid situation and town and state officials are closely watching how the ice jam progress and the risk of significant flooding.

The ice jam in Haddam stretches about five miles north.

Cutters were moving through the area on Tuesday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police said a little after 1:30 p.m. that the Route 82 swing bridge between Haddam and East Haddam will be closed through traffic. They will be opening the bridge so the cutters can move through.

Haddam First Selectman Lizz Milardo was breathing a sigh of relief as the three Coast Guard vessels, the Bollard, the Hawser and the Pendant began a long grueling task of breaking up an ice jam north of the Goodspeed bridge, where property and marinas have been damaged.

“There is definitely some melting going on, so we’re hoping for a nice easy flow once the cutters come through,” said David Papallo, owner of Andrews Marina.

Flooding concerns near Landing Road and Little Meadow at Haddam Neck seemed to ease on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard got a late start because of fog.

Meanwhile, people have told Channel 3 this is a once in a lifetime view. If you are planning to come take a look, police are patrolling the area and urging people to stay off the ice.

