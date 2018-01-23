Dense fog advisory issued for parts of CT

Check out the Channel 3 app for the latest on the weather conditions. (WFSB)

Dense fog advisory was in affect for most of Connecticut. (WFSB)

Scot and Nicole referred to the conditions outside on Tuesday morning as “pea soup.”

Visibility was an issue for Tuesday morning commuters. Drivers are being warned to use extra caution when heading into work.

A dense fog advisory was issued for New Haven, New London, Fairfield, Middlesex, Tolland and Hartford counties until 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Rainfall totals will range from 0.75” to 1.50” by the time it's all said and done.

Futurecast showed heavy patches of rain in the state between late morning and early evening.

There could be some minor poor drainage flooding as well.

There will be late day clearing, and we could even see the sun before it sets on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 30s to near 40s.

Thursday will be colder, starting out in the teens. It will struggle to reach freezing despite the sunny sky.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

