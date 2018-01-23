Heavy rain continues to fall across parts of the state

Check out the Channel 3 app for the latest on the weather conditions. (WFSB)

Heavy rain continues to move across the state Tuesday afternoon.

Rainfall totals will range from 0.75” to 1.50” by the time it's all said and done.

Futurecast showed heavy patches of rain in the state between late morning and early evening.

There could be some minor poor drainage flooding as well. An areal flood advisory issued for New Haven and New London counties. A flood advisory was in effect for New London County and a flood warning was issued for Middlesex County.

There will be late day clearing, and we could even see the sun before it sets on Tuesday.

Visibility was an issue for Tuesday morning commuters. Drivers were warned to use extra caution when heading into work. A dense fog advisory remained in effect for Windham, Tolland and Hartford counties until 1 p.m.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 30s to near 40s.

Thursday will be colder, starting out in the teens. It will struggle to reach freezing despite the sunny sky.

