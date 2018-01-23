Rain ends tonight leading to colder air

Check out the Channel 3 app for the latest on the weather conditions. (WFSB)

Tuesday was a soggy and foggy day, but the rain moves out tonight and leads to drier but colder weather.

Rainfall totals ranged from 0.75 to over 1.50” in spots, Meteorologist Mark Dixon said, adding that southeastern CT received the most rain, with Uncasville picking up 1.64”.

Visibility was an issue for commuters on Tuesday.

"Not only did heavy rain reduce visibility, but the fog has been locally dense – less than a mile much of the day and often down to a quarter of mile in many towns," Dixon said.

Overnight, visibility will improve and the main roads will dry out for the morning commute.

Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s by daybreak on Wednesday.

There could be patchy areas of black ice, but it shouldn't be a widespread issue.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 30s to near 40s.

"The strong wind will gust over 30 mph and that will certainly make it feel even colder. For much of the day wind chill values will be in the 20s, if not the teens," Dixon said.

Thursday will be colder, starting out in the teens. It will struggle to reach freezing despite the sunny sky.

Friday will be frigid, with temperatures in the low teens and perhaps even single digits.

During the afternoon, temperatures should reach the mid-30s.

