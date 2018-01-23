Hartford residents concerned about school closure vote

Residents voiced their concerns about the possible closure of a school in Hartford. (WFSB)

A highly-anticipated vote is slated to take place on Tuesday night in Hartford after the superintendent presented a proposal to restructure the district.

Under this plan, four schools will be closing over the course of three years.

Tuesday’s meeting follows another one that was held at Batchelder on Monday night. People told Channel 3 that they don’t want officials to close their beloved school.

This plan was proposed by Hartford Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.

Torres-Rodriguez said restructuring the district would not only ensure high-quality teaching and learning for all students within the district. But, it would also help save the district $15 million a year.

Under this restructuring plan, Simpson-Waverly, Batchelder, CCCMA, and Culinary schools would be closed. Other schools will be reconfigured and relocated.

Channel 3 spoke with students who attend Batchelder, which is one of the schools on the chopping block. They said losing their school would be a big loss.

“They have to think about how we feel and like I knew were kids,” Mia Charisma Sampel, who is a student at Batchelder said. “But, we still have opinions and they should still think of us.”

The Hartford Board of Education is expected to vote on this plan on Tuesday night. The meeting will be happening at 5:30 p.m. at Naylor School.

