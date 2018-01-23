Norwalk teens arrested on gun and burglary charges

Three 18-year-old men were arrested after receiving reports of a burglary at a home on Hadik Parkway.

According to police, arriving officers to the burglary discovered that the teens had fled prior to their arrival. Officers were able to obtain a vehicle description and suspect information from the complainant.

Police said the complainant told them the suspects tried to force open two exterior doors, however they were unable to.

A short time later officers located the suspect vehicle stopped in front of 7 Midwood Road. Officers contacted the five occupants of the vehicle and initially arrested two of the five for the burglary attempt.

During a search of the car, officers located a loaded .45 caliber pistol. All five occupants were arrested and charged. Two of the occupants were juvenile males, age 16 and 17.

The juveniles were charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and weapon in a motor vehicle.

Both juveniles were transported to Mead Hall in Bridgeport. The Norwalk Detective Bureau assisted with the investigation and learned that this incident stemmed from a drug debt owed by the complainant to Ryan Ventrella.

Police arrested Ryan Ventrella, 18, Donald Allen, 18 and Joshua Meckley, 18 all of Norwalk. The three were charged with criminal attempt at second-degree burglary, weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, third-degree criminal mischief and conspiracy.

