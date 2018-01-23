PD: 2 including child taken to hospital after crash in Simsbury

A crash was reported in the area of 200 Hopmeadow St. in Simsbury on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

Two people including a child were taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash in Simsbury on Tuesday morning.

The vehicle was traveling southbound on Route 10 around 9 a.m. "For an unknown reason," police said the driver crossed over the lines and drove into an area of overgrown brush.

Two unidentified people were taken to John Dempsey Hospital where police said the extent of injuries is unknown.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the Simsbury Police Department. However, police said it was raining heavy at the time of the crash.

