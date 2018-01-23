State police warn drivers to reduce speed after tractor-trailer crash on I-91 in Wethersfield

Police are investigating the cause of a crash on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield. (CT DOT)

The northbound side of Interstate 91 in Wethersfield is congested because of a tractor-trailer crash on Tuesday morning.

The jack-knifed tractor-trailer was reported on I-91 around exit 26 at 11 a.m. Upon arrival, troopers noticed fuel had spilled out of the tractor-trailer and members of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were called to the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

#CTtraffic: I91 nb x26 Wethersfield right two lanes remain closed for no injury jackknife TT with fuel spill. DEEP notified.



Rain, fog and wet roads require reduced speed, windshield wipers and headlights on. pic.twitter.com/afDlftC0RN — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 23, 2018

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the Connecticut State Police.

