Old Saybrook DMV closed due to propane leak

A fatal one-car crash has closed Interstate-91 South traffic in Enfield. (WFSB)

The Department of Motor Vehicles in Old Saybrook was closed on Tuesday because of a propane leak.

The leak was causing issues and forced DMV officials to close the building on Custom Drive around noon.

There were no reported injuries.

Officials with the DMV said customers with road skills test and knowledge test appointments will be notified of the closure.

For updates, click here.

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved