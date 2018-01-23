Police seek help in hit and run case

Canton police officers are asking for the public's help identifying driver in a hit and run accident that occurred Jan. 19.

According to police, officers were called to the CVS Pharmacy on Rt. 44 around 7:33 p.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

Officers located an elderly woman in the parking lot suffering from serious injuries. She was transported to an area hospital.

Police are looking for a white, 4-door sedan, as well as a male dressed in a a green jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about either the car or the male is asked to call Canton Police at 860-693-0221

