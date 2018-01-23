Police identify three people killed in Enfield crash

A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child was in jail Monday, nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.More >
A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child was in jail Monday, nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.More >
A South Windsor man died after a motor vehicle crash on Route 20 in Windsor on Monday evening, police said.More >
A South Windsor man died after a motor vehicle crash on Route 20 in Windsor on Monday evening, police said.More >
Two North Carolina parents are heartbroken after the unexpected death of their 6-year-old daughter.More >
Two North Carolina parents are heartbroken after the unexpected death of their 6-year-old daughter.More >
Police have identified the three people who were killed in a crash in Enfield over the weekend.More >
Police have identified the three people who were killed in a crash in Enfield over the weekend.More >
All of the state's rest areas will close this year if money is not pumped back into the state's transportation fund.More >
All of the state's rest areas will close this year if money is not pumped back into the state's transportation fund.More >
The two students killed were 15 years old, as was the shooter.More >
The two students killed were 15 years old, as was the shooter.More >
Two people including a child were taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash in Simsbury on Tuesday morning.More >
Two people including a child were taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash in Simsbury on Tuesday morning.More >
Connecticut State Police have identified the driver involved in a crash on Interstate 91SB in Enfield on Sunday morning.More >
Connecticut State Police have identified the driver involved in a crash on Interstate 91SB in Enfield on Sunday morning.More >
Five prison employees are on administrative leave following the escape of a prisoner in Enfield.More >
Five prison employees are on administrative leave following the escape of a prisoner in Enfield.More >
A small dog was attacked and killed by a coyote, and now animal control officers in Wolcott want pet owners to be on alert when it comes to protecting their furry friends.More >
A small dog was attacked and killed by a coyote, and now animal control officers in Wolcott want pet owners to be on alert when it comes to protecting their furry friends.More >