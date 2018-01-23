Police identify three people killed in Enfield crash

Police have identified the three people who were killed in a crash in Enfield over the weekend.

The one-car crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday on I-91 south near Exit 47e.

Troopers from Troop H, EMS, and the fire department responded to the crash and determined a 1999 Gs 300 Lexus veered off the right side of the highway, traveled through the grass shoulder, up an embankment, and hit a tree.

Upon arrival, police said the three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, police identified them as 19-year-old Taahir Harris of Southington, 20-year-old Kerion Rogers of Bristol, and 18-year-old Moses Negron, of New Britain.

New Britain Superintendent of Schools Nancy Sarra issued a statement on Tuesday saying "We are devastated to hear the news regarding the untimely passing of Moses Negron. Moses was a junior at the New Britain High School Satellite Careers Academy and attended New Britain Schools throughout his educational career. As former Principal of Jefferson Elementary School, I had the privilege of knowing Moses. He was a kind-hearted and friendly boy who was well-liked by his peers. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time."

Michael Foran, New Britain High School Satellite Careers Academy principal also released a statement saying "The students and staff at the Satellite Careers Academy (SCA) are shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of Moses. He was well liked and respected by everyone at our school. His teachers describe him simply as a “great kid.” He will be missed by all of us at the SCA and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. Additional social worker services are being provided to SCA students and staff to provide support to help them cope with this tragedy."

Joseph Pinchera, New Britain High School principal said "The New Britain High School community is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Moses Negron. He was a quiet young man with a very bright future. Moses was so full of life and was focused on getting his high school diploma. I had the pleasure of teaching Moses physical education and health at Pulaski Middle School. He was always willing to help in any capacity. On behalf of the NBHS family, our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time."

On Monday, police identified the driver as 20-year-old Christopher Vega, of Plainville, who suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

