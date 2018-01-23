1.23.18 Celery Root Soup

Celery Root Soup
From Carole Peck at the Good News Restaurant & Bar
Yields ½ gal
Ingredients:
2 oz. butter
1 lg. Spanish onion, peeled & diced
3 stalks celery, diced
5 lg. shallots, diced
2 lg. celery root, peeled & diced
8 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves picked
2 tb. Salt
2 qt. water
2 c. heavy cream
¼ c. lemon juice
Instructions:
- In a 3qt. pot, melt butter, add the onions and sauté until transparent. Next add the celery and shallots, cook another 5 minutes while stirring.
- Add the celery root, thyme and salt then stir to incorporate. Pour the water over the veggies, stir and cover. Bring to a boil, stir again, reduce heat. Let simmer until celery root is very cooked.
- Using an immersion blender, food processor or blender, puree the soup adding the cream and lemon juice. Taste for seasoning and adjust if necessary.
- *Optional, you can puree in picked tarragon leaves to heighten the flavor.
- Serve with cooked wild rice or quinoa.