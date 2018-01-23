1.23.18 Celery Root Soup

Celery Root Soup

From Carole Peck at the Good News Restaurant & Bar

Yields ½ gal

Ingredients:

2 oz. butter

1 lg. Spanish onion, peeled & diced

3 stalks celery, diced

5 lg. shallots, diced

2 lg. celery root, peeled & diced

8 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves picked

2 tb. Salt

2 qt. water

2 c. heavy cream

¼ c. lemon juice

Instructions:

- In a 3qt. pot, melt butter, add the onions and sauté until transparent. Next add the celery and shallots, cook another 5 minutes while stirring.

- Add the celery root, thyme and salt then stir to incorporate. Pour the water over the veggies, stir and cover. Bring to a boil, stir again, reduce heat. Let simmer until celery root is very cooked.

- Using an immersion blender, food processor or blender, puree the soup adding the cream and lemon juice. Taste for seasoning and adjust if necessary.

- *Optional, you can puree in picked tarragon leaves to heighten the flavor.

- Serve with cooked wild rice or quinoa.