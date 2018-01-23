Hamden teachers now facing furlough days

Two unpaid days off, or risk the potential for layoffs. That's the option educators in Hamden are weighing as the district proposes furloughs.

The proposal is supposed to deal with a more than $1 million budget deficit, and the district said it would save hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Four unions already voted on the issue, and the other unions will be taking it up in the coming days.

The central office is warning that if the request is shot down, layoffs would be likely.

"Furlough days hurt but you're public servants and at some point, maybe taking a few is okay as long as that's not the long-term solution,” said Jim Clark, who is a retired state worker and had to take a number of furlough days over the years. "Sometimes public employees need to make those sacrifices as long as they aren't the only people making the sacrifices."

Under the proposal, union, along with full-time non-union staff, would all take two unpaid days off.

So far, the administrators, custodial and nursing unions have voted in favor of the furloughs.

The paraprofessional and clerk union rejected the request, and the teachers, supervisors, and security unions will vote on the proposal over the next few days.

As for the reason behind the budget deficit and the proposal, "special education services and associated costs are extremely difficult to fully anticipate...“excess cost” funds provided to Hamden by the state of Connecticut are not sufficient to offset our unanticipated special education expenses,” officials said.

Hamden's superintendent says the furlough days, which he says would save $600,000, are just part the plan.

"When combined with non-personnel related budget cuts and not filling currently vacant positions, the two furlough days create cost avoidances that fully address the current deficit,” the superintendent said.

He went on to say that without the furlough days, the district would be forced to lay off employees during the middle of the school year.

Union leaders were told bargaining units voting in favor of the furloughs would be guaranteed that none of their members would be laid off this year.

Channel 3 reached out to the Hamden Education Association, the teacher’s union, but has not yet heard back.

