Hamden teachers now facing furlough days

Police have identified the three people who were killed in a crash in Enfield over the weekend.More >
Police have identified the three people who were killed in a crash in Enfield over the weekend.More >
A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child was in jail Monday, nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.More >
A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child was in jail Monday, nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.More >
Two North Carolina parents are heartbroken after the unexpected death of their 6-year-old daughter.More >
Two North Carolina parents are heartbroken after the unexpected death of their 6-year-old daughter.More >
A South Windsor man died after a motor vehicle crash on Route 20 in Windsor on Monday evening, police said.More >
A South Windsor man died after a motor vehicle crash on Route 20 in Windsor on Monday evening, police said.More >
All of the state's rest areas will close this year if money is not pumped back into the state's transportation fund.More >
All of the state's rest areas will close this year if money is not pumped back into the state's transportation fund.More >
The two students killed were 15 years old, as was the shooter.More >
The two students killed were 15 years old, as was the shooter.More >
The condition, Sepsis, is a leading cause of death in US hospitals and it is difficult to diagnose.More >
The condition, Sepsis, is a leading cause of death in US hospitals and it is difficult to diagnose.More >
Canton police officers are asking for the public's help identifying driver in a hit and run accident. According to police, officers were called to the CVS Pharmacy on Rt. 44 after receiving reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.More >
Canton police officers are asking for the public's help identifying driver in a hit and run accident. According to police, officers were called to the CVS Pharmacy on Rt. 44 after receiving reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.More >
Connecticut State Police have identified the driver involved in a crash on Interstate 91SB in Enfield on Sunday morning.More >
Connecticut State Police have identified the driver involved in a crash on Interstate 91SB in Enfield on Sunday morning.More >
Two people including a child were taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash in Simsbury on Tuesday morning.More >
Two people including a child were taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash in Simsbury on Tuesday morning.More >