CCSU to eliminate golf programs, some athletic scholarships

In a way to save money, Central Connecticut State University has announced some changes to its athletics department.

The proposed plan would eliminate the men and women’s golf programs by the end of this year.

The school would also remain a Division I NCAA Program.

School officials said last year in May, officials formed a task force to study the sustainability of the school’s athletics program.

“Key elements of the charge were to develop recommendations for how the athletics program can optimally support the following institutional goals: explore how athletics provides a sense of community on campus, enhances CCSU’s relationships with alumni and the local community, enables CCSU to remain an affordable choice, and enhances the academic experience for all CCSU students,” a press release said.

More key elements of the plan include:

Phase-in changes of approximately $2 million on an annual basis, which includes the elimination of 35.5 scholarships (phased-in to honor existing commitments)

Require full and partial (above tuition and fees) athletic-scholarship recipients to live on campus

Implement a formal five-year strategic plan, including a revenue generation campaign

Conduct an efficiency review, which will include a review of staffing levels and mix of part-time and full-time positions

Implement a multidisciplinary Advisory Committee to enhance the transparency of the Athletics Program

Create structural changes in the management of the University and CCSU Foundation, Inc., by eliminating expenses not tied to student success or overall athletic success

The University will match dollar-for-dollar any Athletic Program donations and sponsorships deposited into the CCSU Foundation, Inc., in excess of the five-year average of $580,000, up to a maximum of $150,000, beginning with State FY 2020

“It was not an easy decision by any means, and I’m sure I speak for the rest of the Central Family when I say that we regret that we will be eliminating two sports teams. I sympathize with the student-athletes and the coaches of those teams who will no longer be able to pursue their competitive sports aspirations at CCSU. I appreciate their gracious acceptance. And I thank the students and their coaches for their cooperation," said CCSU President Zulma R. Toro in a press release.?

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.