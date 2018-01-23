Prescriptions for Tamiflu are on the rise this season

Flu season continues to ramp up across the nation.

There's yet another indication of just how bad the virus is this year.

Prescriptions for Tamiflu, the most popular antiviral medication for treating the flu, are up 640 percent since this time last year.

That's according to a study by the prescription website "Good RX,” which says demand for Tamiflu has been so high, some areas of the country are having trouble getting it.

Right now, the flu is considered "widespread" in Connecticut, with 21 deaths.

Channel 3 reached out to the Connecticut Department of Public Health to find out about the use of Tamiflu here, but a spokesperson told us the state does not track Tamiflu prescriptions.

For updates on the flu in Connecticut, click here.

