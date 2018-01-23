From foggy and soggy to windy and colder!

TUESDAY RECAP…

As expected, it was a soggy and foggy day across Connecticut. Rainfall totals have ranged from 0.75 to over 1.50” in spots. Southeastern CT received the most rain (for instance, Uncasville picked up 1.64”). Not only did heavy rain reduce visibility, but the fog has been locally dense – less than a mile much of the day and often down to a quarter of mile in many towns. Temperatures have also made headlines as they ranged from near 40 at Hartford and Windsor Locks (where cold air was trapped in the CT River Valley) to mid and upper 50s elsewhere (as high as 59 at Willimantic).

THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…

Areas of fog and scattered showers will persist through the evening hours. As a cold front clears CT, the wind will switch to the west/northwest and drier air will filter into the state. This will not only improve visibility, but also start eroding the cloud cover. Main roads will dry out in time for the morning commute and temperatures by daybreak will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. While there could be patchy areas of black ice across inland CT, it should not be widespread.

THE REST OF THE WEEK…

As today’s system departs, high pressure builds into the region from the west…between the two, the wind will increase out of the west-northwest. High temperatures Wednesday will range from the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. The strong wind will gust over 30 mph and that will certainly make it feel even colder. For much of the day wind chill values will be in the 20s, if not the teens!

As that area of high pressure gets closer to Connecticut, while breezy the wind will not be as strong Thursday. That’s when temperatures will start out in the teens, then struggle to reach freezing (32) that afternoon despite a sunny sky.

Friday will start out on a frigid note – lower teens, perhaps even single digits thanks to a clear sky and a calm wind early in the day (ingredients for good radiational cooling). During the afternoon, temperatures should reach the mid-30s as the wind becomes more southwesterly.

THE WEEKEND, AND BEYOND…

The cold air mass from the second half of the week will moderate just in time for the weekend. As that southwesterly flow strengthens, temperatures head back into the 40s Saturday under a mix of sun and clouds. Then Sunday into Monday of next week, we’ll be tracking a cold front with a storm possibly developing along it as the front moves offshore. As of now there is a lot of uncertainty to timing and impact, so stay tuned! Regardless, behind it, we trend colder yet again.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

