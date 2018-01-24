PD: Hartford man dead, 'several' passengers injured after crash in Hartford

A 22-year-old Hartford man was killed after the vehicle he was driving crashed head on into another car late Tuesday.

According to police, the man was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla westbound with 2 female passengers and another male passenger.

Police said the car crossed over the double yellow line on Albany Ave. and struck a Ford Escape traveling eastbound.

The driver was pronounced dead at St. Francis hospital. The 2 female passengers are currently in ICU suffering from head trauma. The other male passenger suffered a broken hip and other lacerations.

The driver of the Ford Escape suffered head lacerations while the passenger broke her right arm.

Police are still investigating the crash, but said speed, failure to maintain proper lane and icy conditions likely played roles in the crash.

Stay with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.