Icy roads lead to school delays in northern Connecticut - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Icy roads lead to school delays in northern Connecticut

Posted: Updated:
TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) -

Two school districts in northern Connecticut are on a delay on Wednesday morning due to the icy road conditions.

Classes will be starting a little later than normal in Tolland and Thompson.

Officials told Eyewitness News that Tolland schools are on a two hour delay.

Meanwhile Thompson schools are on a one hour delay. According to superintendent Melinda Smith, the delay will allow town trucks to sand the roads. 

Meanwhile extra crews are putting down sand and salt on the roads in Norwich.

Police are warning drivers to take it easy on the roads due to the icy conditions on the roads.

For a full list of delays click here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Classmate: Girl tortured with siblings was bullied, frail

    Classmate: Girl tortured with siblings was bullied, frail

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 9:20 PM EST2018-01-24 02:20:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Neighbor Liza Tozier, and her son, Avery Sanchez, 6, drop off his large "Teddy" as a gift for the children who lived on a home where police arrested a couple on Sunday accused of holding 13 children captive in Perris, Calif.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Neighbor Liza Tozier, and her son, Avery Sanchez, 6, drop off his large "Teddy" as a gift for the children who lived on a home where police arrested a couple on Sunday accused of holding 13 children captive in Perris, Calif.

    The oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas, one of her classmates said in a heart-wrenching Facebook post. 

    More >

    The oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas, one of her classmates said in a heart-wrenching Facebook post. 

    More >

  • BREAKING

    PD: Hartford man dead, 'several' passengers injured after crash in Hartford

    PD: Hartford man dead, 'several' passengers injured after crash in Hartford

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 6:27 AM EST2018-01-24 11:27:12 GMT

    A 22-year-old Hartford man was killed after the vehicle he was driving crashed head on into another car late Tuesday. 

    More >

    A 22-year-old Hartford man was killed after the vehicle he was driving crashed head on into another car late Tuesday. 

    More >

  • Pre-teens charged after bullied 12-year-old girl commits suicide

    Pre-teens charged after bullied 12-year-old girl commits suicide

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 4:39 AM EST2018-01-24 09:39:17 GMT
    This undated selfie made available by Tanya Green shows her with her daughter Gabriella Green. Gabriella, 12, of Panama City Beach, Fla., killed herself on Jan. 10, 2018. (Tanya Green via AP)This undated selfie made available by Tanya Green shows her with her daughter Gabriella Green. Gabriella, 12, of Panama City Beach, Fla., killed herself on Jan. 10, 2018. (Tanya Green via AP)

    Two 12-year-olds in Florida were arrested for cyberbullying in connection with the death of a middle-school student who police say hanged herself two weeks ago. 

    More >

    Two 12-year-olds in Florida were arrested for cyberbullying in connection with the death of a middle-school student who police say hanged herself two weeks ago. 

    More >
    •   