Flu clinic to be held in Milford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Flu clinic to be held in Milford

Posted: Updated:

In light of the widespread flu activity, the Milford Health Department will hold a flu clinic Wednesday afternoon. The clinic will be held at the facility located at 82 New Haven Avenue in Milford.  

Flu shots will be available to anyone ages three and older.

The Milford director of health says there are still several weeks left of the flu season and it's not too late to get your flu shot.

 A special high-dose vaccine will also be available for anyone who is sixty-five and older. 

The cost of the high-dose flu shot is $40.50 and the cost of the seasonal flu shot is $20.

More information can be found on the Milford Health Department's website.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Classmate: Girl tortured with siblings was bullied, frail

    Classmate: Girl tortured with siblings was bullied, frail

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 9:20 PM EST2018-01-24 02:20:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Neighbor Liza Tozier, and her son, Avery Sanchez, 6, drop off his large "Teddy" as a gift for the children who lived on a home where police arrested a couple on Sunday accused of holding 13 children captive in Perris, Calif.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Neighbor Liza Tozier, and her son, Avery Sanchez, 6, drop off his large "Teddy" as a gift for the children who lived on a home where police arrested a couple on Sunday accused of holding 13 children captive in Perris, Calif.

    The oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas, one of her classmates said in a heart-wrenching Facebook post. 

    More >

    The oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas, one of her classmates said in a heart-wrenching Facebook post. 

    More >

  • PD: Hartford man dead, 'several' passengers injured after crash in Hartford

    PD: Hartford man dead, 'several' passengers injured after crash in Hartford

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 7:21 AM EST2018-01-24 12:21:28 GMT

    A 22-year-old Hartford man was killed after the vehicle he was driving crashed head on into another car late Tuesday. 

    More >

    A 22-year-old Hartford man was killed after the vehicle he was driving crashed head on into another car late Tuesday. 

    More >

  • Pre-teens charged after bullied 12-year-old girl commits suicide

    Pre-teens charged after bullied 12-year-old girl commits suicide

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 4:39 AM EST2018-01-24 09:39:17 GMT
    This undated selfie made available by Tanya Green shows her with her daughter Gabriella Green. Gabriella, 12, of Panama City Beach, Fla., killed herself on Jan. 10, 2018. (Tanya Green via AP)This undated selfie made available by Tanya Green shows her with her daughter Gabriella Green. Gabriella, 12, of Panama City Beach, Fla., killed herself on Jan. 10, 2018. (Tanya Green via AP)

    Two 12-year-olds in Florida were arrested for cyberbullying in connection with the death of a middle-school student who police say hanged herself two weeks ago. 

    More >

    Two 12-year-olds in Florida were arrested for cyberbullying in connection with the death of a middle-school student who police say hanged herself two weeks ago. 

    More >
    •   