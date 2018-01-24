Flu clinic to be held in Milford

In light of the widespread flu activity, the Milford Health Department will hold a flu clinic Wednesday afternoon. The clinic will be held at the facility located at 82 New Haven Avenue in Milford.

Flu shots will be available to anyone ages three and older.

The Milford director of health says there are still several weeks left of the flu season and it's not too late to get your flu shot.

A special high-dose vaccine will also be available for anyone who is sixty-five and older.

The cost of the high-dose flu shot is $40.50 and the cost of the seasonal flu shot is $20.

More information can be found on the Milford Health Department's website.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.