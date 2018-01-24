Flu clinics to be held this weekend due to widespread flu activity

Flu clinics to be held this weekend due to widespread flu activi - WFSB 3 Connecticut

In light of the widespread flu activity, Connecticut officials are holding free or low-cost clinics so residents can get shots for the influenza virus.

Officials with the Connecticut Department of Public Health said they will be teaming up with local health officials to hold a series of clinics on Saturday. 

DPH officials are encouraging all Connecticut residents over six months old to get at flu shot. 

“For those Connecticut residents who haven’t yet received a flu shot, we hope they will take advantage of these flu clinics,” DPH Commissioner Dr. Raul Pino said in a statement on Wednesday. “It is not too late to get protection from the flu this season.” 

The locations of Saturday's clinics are as follows: 

  • Branford - East Shore Health District: 688 East Main St. Orchard Research Park, 10 am - 12 pm 203-481-4233
  • Cromwell - Cromwell Town Hall: 41 W St 3, Municipal Center,  9 am-1 pm  860-632-3426 or 860-632-2256
  • Fairfield - Health Dept. Nursing Office, 100 Mona Terrace, 9 am-12 pm  203-256-3020
  • Glastonbury - Glastonbury Town Hall, 2155 Main St., 10 am -1 pm 860-652-7534
  • Middletown - Cromwell Town Hall: 41 W St 3, Cromwell 9 am-1 pm 860-638-4960
  • New London - Ledge Light Health District: 216 Broad St. 11 am-1 pm 860-448-4882
  • Old Saybrook - CT River Area Health District Office, 455 Boston Post Rd,  (Saybrook Junction), 10 am-1 pm  860-661-3300
  • Orange - Orange Health Department, 605 A Orange Center Rd, 9 am -1 pm  203-891-4733
  • Stamford - Stamford Health Department: 888  Washington Blvd, 9 am-1 pm 203-977-5652
  • Storrs/Uconn - UConn Student Health Services: 234 Glenbrook Rd, Storrs, 8:30 am-3 pm 860-486-4700 (UConn students only) 
  • Storrs - EO Smith High School: 1235 Storrs Rd, 12 pm - 3 pm 860-429-3325
  • Stratford - Stratford Health Department, 468 Birdseye St., 3rd Floor Nursing Office, 9 am-1 pm 203-385-4090
  • West Haven - Orange Health Department, 605 A Orange Center Rd, Orange, 9 am-1 pm  203-937-3660

The Milford Health Department will hold a flu clinic on Wednesday afternoon. The clinic will be held at the facility located at 82 New Haven Ave. 

In Milford, flu shots will be available to anyone ages three and older.  A special high-dose vaccine will also be available for anyone who is sixty-five and older. The cost of the high-dose flu shot is $40.50 and the cost of the seasonal flu shot is $20.

For more information on the flu clinics, click here. 

