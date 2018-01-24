Copy-Toys "R" Us plans to close more than 180 U.S. stores

NEW DELHI (CNNMoney) -- Toys "R" Us is planning to shutter a fifth of its U.S. stores.
The troubled retailer, which declared bankruptcy in September, is looking to close down as many as 182 outlets across the country, according to a court filing late Tuesday.
The news comes after a brutal year for retailers in the U.S. in which store closings across the country hit a record.
Over nearly seven decades in business, Toys "R" Us has built up 1,600 stores around the world. About 880 of them are in the U.S.
The filing Tuesday by the company's lawyers said the decision to shut so many stores was prompted by increased competition and a shift by customers toward online shopping.
The planned closures, which need court approval, are expected to begin early next month and be mostly completed by the end of April, Toys "R" Us CEO Dave Brandon said in a message to customers posted on the company's website.
"The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company," he said.
Several other stores will be converted into co-branded Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us outlets, Brandon added.
Toys "R" Us stores outside the U.S. are unaffected.
Melanie Teed-Murch, president of Toys "R" Us Canada, said in a statement that all 83 locations there would continue operating as usual.
Toys "R" Us has suffered from fierce competition from fellow retailer Walmart and online giant Amazon that left it reeling under $5 billion in debt.
The company's same-store sales fell 4.4% in the quarter ended October, with its U.S. stores experiencing a sharper drop of 7%. The toy industry at large is also facing headwinds, with key manufacturers like Lego and Mattel struggling with declining sales.
TM & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
The oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas, one of her classmates said in a heart-wrenching Facebook post.More >
The oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas, one of her classmates said in a heart-wrenching Facebook post.More >
A 22-year-old Hartford man was killed after the vehicle he was driving crashed head on into another car late Tuesday.More >
A 22-year-old Hartford man was killed after the vehicle he was driving crashed head on into another car late Tuesday.More >
Two 12-year-olds in Florida were arrested for cyberbullying in connection with the death of a middle-school student who police say hanged herself two weeks ago.More >
Two 12-year-olds in Florida were arrested for cyberbullying in connection with the death of a middle-school student who police say hanged herself two weeks ago.More >
Police have identified the three people who were killed in a crash in Enfield over the weekend.More >
Police have identified the three people who were killed in a crash in Enfield over the weekend.More >
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
Ethan and Aiden Dvash-Banks are toddler twins who share almost everything: the same toys, the same nursery, the same clothes and the same parents.More >
Ethan and Aiden Dvash-Banks are toddler twins who share almost everything: the same toys, the same nursery, the same clothes and the same parents.More >
The condition, Sepsis, is a leading cause of death in US hospitals and it is difficult to diagnose.More >
The condition, Sepsis, is a leading cause of death in US hospitals and it is difficult to diagnose.More >
On Tuesday, Hartford Board of Education members unanimously voted in favor of a school consolidation plan.More >
On Tuesday, Hartford Board of Education members unanimously voted in favor of a school consolidation plan.More >
The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
Canton police officers are asking for the public's help identifying driver in a hit and run accident. According to police, officers were called to the CVS Pharmacy on Rt. 44 after receiving reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.More >
Canton police officers are asking for the public's help identifying driver in a hit and run accident. According to police, officers were called to the CVS Pharmacy on Rt. 44 after receiving reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.More >