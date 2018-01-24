Driver crashes into Greenwich Station

A driver crashed into the Glenville Fire Station this morning after suffering an apparent medical emergency.

According to Fire Chief Pete Siecienski, the driver was traveling down Riversville Road when he suffered a medical emergency.

Siecienski said the car crashed into through a brick wall and into an office firefighters had just vacated. No firefighters were injured.

Firefighters were able to treat the driver who was then transported to Greenwich Hospital.

Building officials are on scene and have determined the station is structurally sound. Repairs will have to be mad to the exterior wall and the office, Siecienski said.

Fire service will not be disrupted.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.