Channel 3 to Sponsor 30th Annual Bowl-2-Benefit

Channel 3 is once again the exclusive television partner of BHcare’s 30th Annual Bowl-2-Benefit event to raise awareness towards domestic violence.

BHcare’s The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services provides emergency support services to over 6,000 domestic violence victims and children annually. Proceeds from this event will help in funding emergency shelters, counseling, court advocacy and more.

The bowling event will be held on March 10, 2018 at Bowlero (formerly AMF Lanes) in Milford. There will be a total of five bowling sessions scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. According to the event’s website, this event is expected to bring in over 1,200 people to aid in the fight against domestic violence. Bowling participants will receive 90 minutes of bowling time among other prizes.

For more information about the services provided by BHcare’s UCDVS, or to register for the Bowl-2-Benefit event, visit the website here.