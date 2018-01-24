Dog flu on the rise among pets

Dog flu is highly contagious and more active than years past (WFSB)

It's not just a human disease, the dog flu is also on the rise this year.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, dog flu is highly contagious and is more active than years past.

"Vaccinate our animals. We love our animals, make sure nothing happens to them," Pedro Madera of Berlin said.

Doctor Howard Asher of Beaver Brook Animal Hospital says they are seeing more cases this year and he is urging their clients to vaccinate their dogs.

"We do see a lot of clients coming in asking for the flu vaccine, knowing that the flu virus is out there and potentially harmful," Asher said.

Dr. Asher says the vaccine protects against the two known strains.

"There are two strains out there at this point that we are seeing in Connecticut. One is an older one from 2004 and a newer one that we just saw recently.”

He says while it may be hard to detect, symptoms include runny eyes, coughing and a discolored discharge from the nose.

"We definitely recommend talking to your veterinarian, talking to them about getting the vaccine. If it should be given to their pets, could be dependent on their lifestyle," Asher said.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.