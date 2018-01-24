1.24.18 Crunchy Quinoa Tuna

Crunchy Quinoa Tuna

Recipe provided by Genova

See recipe and photo prep here.

Ingredients:

1 cup red quinoa

2 cups plus 1/4 cup water

1 (5 ounce) can Genova Tuna in Olive Oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 cup yellow onion, sliced

4 stalks celery, sliced

1 orange or yellow bell pepper, diced

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1/4 cup fresh flat leaf parsley, chopped

1/4 cup fresh mint, chopped

Directions:

Place quinoa and 2 cups of water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat. Cover, reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Uncover and remove from heat.

Drain tuna and place oil in a large bowl. Add lemon juice, 1/4 cup water and mustard, whisking to combine.

Add quinoa to oil mixture, tossing to combine. Stir in onion, celery and bell pepper.

Season with salt and pepper. Stir in parsley and mint before serving.