1.24.18 Tuna in Avocado with Red Onion

Tuna in Avocado with Red Onion

Recipe provided by Genova

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¼ teaspoon ground coriander

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

¼ cup red onion, finely diced

¼ cup English cucumber, finely diced

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

2 (5 ounce) cans Genova Albacore Tuna in Olive Oil, drained

2 ripe avocados, cut in half and pitted

1 lemon, cut into wedges for garnish

Crushed red pepper for garnish

Directions:

Place yogurt, lemon juice, coriander, chili powder, salt and pepper in a medium bowl and stir to combine.

Add onion, cucumber and cilantro, stirring to combine. Add tuna and fold in to just barely combine.

Spoon generously into avocado halves, sprinkle with red pepper flakes garnish with a lemon wedge and serve immediately.