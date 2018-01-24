1.24.18 Japanese Coleslaw

Japanese Coleslaw

Recipe provided by Genova

Ingredients:

2 (5 ounce) cans Genova Tuna in Olive Oil

1 tablespoon horseradish, more or less to taste

1/4 cup low fat Greek yogurt

3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1 (16 ounce) package shredded coleslaw mix

8 green onions, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon black sesame seeds

Directions:

Drain tuna and place oil in a large bowl. Add horseradish, yogurt, pepper and salt, stirring to combine. Add coleslaw and green onions, tossing to combine.

Gently mix in tuna and sesame seeds. Serve immediately or cover and chill for up to 1 day before serving.