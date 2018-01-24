Elton John's farewell tour makes a stop in Hartford

Singer Elton John announces final world tour in an interview with CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper at Gotham Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

On Wednesday, Sir Elton John announced that his next world tour will be his last, and he’s making a stop in Connecticut.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will stop in Hartford at the XL Center on Sept. 19.

Fans can start buying tickets on Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. on the XL center’s website here.

The three-year tour starts in September.

SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT**



Prepare to be dazzled by the incomparable @eltonofficial ? ?? Farewell Yellow Brick Road will be his last ever tour. Tickets for Elton John's stop in Hartford on Sept. 19th go on sale Friday, Feb. 2nd at 10am at https://t.co/Io5yhj1vwv. pic.twitter.com/Or2M73GhPI — XL Center (@XLCenter) January 24, 2018

"I've been touring since I was 17 with various bands," John said in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper. "I thought the time is right to say thank you to all my fans and say goodbye."

John is a highly-decorated artist whose self-titled 1970 debut reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and gave him his first Top 10, "Your Song," according to the Grammy's official site. He's won five Grammy Awards, a Tony and an Academy Award.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.