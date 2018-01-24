Head-on crash closes Route 87 in Columbia

A head-on crash closed part of Route 87 in Columbia (WFSB)

Part of Route 87 in Columbia is closed following a head-on crash.

The two-car crash happened around noon, and closed the road between Route 6 and Route 66. Non-life threatening injuries were reported.

State troopers said the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has also responded for a fuel leak.

COLUMBIA CT: #ColumbiaFire is responding to the 100 block of RT87 for a head on MVA. Automatic mutual aid from #AndoverFire. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) January 24, 2018

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.