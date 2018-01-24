Head-on crash closes Route 87 in Columbia - WFSB 3 Connecticut

COLUMBIA, CT (WFSB) -

Part of Route 87 in Columbia is closed following a head-on crash.

The two-car crash happened around noon, and closed the road between Route 6 and Route 66. Non-life threatening injuries were reported.

State troopers said the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has also responded for a fuel leak.

