Woman dies after fall from New Haven parking garage

Part of North Frontage Road in New Haven was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Wednesday afternoon after a woman fell from a parking garage and died.

Police said the 28-year-old woman fell from the Air Rights Garage located on York Street on Wednesday.

Traffic in the area of North Frontage Road Street between College and York streets was greatly affected, police said.

This part of North Frontage Road is expected to remain closed while police investigate.

Follow traffic updates here.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.