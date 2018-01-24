Trending colder before a weekend warm-up!

WEDNESDAY RECAP…

After some patchy black ice early in the day, temperatures trended in the downward direction (near 40 this morning, in the 30s this afternoon) under a partly to mostly sunny sky. A northwesterly breeze has made it feel even colder, as the wind chill has been in the 20s.

Today, the 24th of January, marks a climatological milestone. Over the last 2+ weeks, the average high temperature has been 34°… we’ve hit rock bottom and now, we are on the upswing as the average high ticks up to 35°! Important to note that when we talk ‘averages’ … we’re looking at a 30-year period for the Greater Hartford Area (1980-2010).

With regard to daylight, get this: since the Winter Solstice, we have already gained 38 minutes… and in the next week, we’ll gain another 15 minutes (sunset on the 31st of January is 5:05pm).

THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…

Temperatures this evening drop from the 30s into the 20s, but with the wind it will feel more like the lower 20s and teens. Overnight, under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures will dip to the teens (inland) and lower 20s (shoreline).

THE REST OF THE WEEK...

Thursday will be colder than today as temperatures may not go above freezing (32°) in many towns, despite a mostly sunny sky. Factoring in the breeze tomorrow, wind chill values will be in the teens much of the time – bundle up!

With high pressure moving overhead as we head into Friday, the wind will finally go calm. This will set the stage, with a clear sky, for good radiational cooling to take place. By daybreak Friday, temperatures will likely drop to the lower teens, perhaps even single digits (inland). During the afternoon, they should reach the mid-30s as the wind becomes more west or southwesterly.

THE WEEKEND, AND BEYOND…

As the area of high pressure moves offshore and a cold front approaches from the west, a southwesterly flow will strengthen. This will help to pump milder air into Connecticut. Clouds will increase Saturday and temperatures should peak in the mid to perhaps upper 40s! Then Sunday, the cold front pushes through the region, generating scattered rain showers. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s.

NEXT WEEK…

In the wake of Sunday’s cold frontal passage, we head back into the 30s for highs Monday. It appears that a storm may develop along the front, but as of now will do so far enough offshore to not be an issue for us. Tuesday, a weak disturbance could touch off some scattered snow showers early in the day; otherwise, it will just be cold with highs in the 20s to near 30. Wednesday, the final day of the month, appears to be dry and seasonable with highs in the mid-30s.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

