Coast Guard cutters continue to work on the ice jams

Crews continued to work on the ice jams along the Connecticut River on Wednesday (WFSB)

The dangerous ice jam, that's plugged sections of the Connecticut River near Haddam is slowly going away, but the work is far from over.

The credit goes to Mother Nature and three coast guard cutters that are charged with opening the channel.

Channel 3 went aboard the Pendant on Wednesday, just north of the Goodspeed Bridge, as it cut ice along the Connecticut River.

Breaking through the ice is tough on the boats, and their crew, who stand on their feet for hours after getting up before dawn to prepare the equipment.

It could take several days to smash their way through the 5-mile long ice jam.

“The current packs everything together like snowballs. As we come to go further north we literally have to break this up again,” said Cutter Pendant Chief Anthony Kaminski.

Over and over and over again, the cutters in unison go back up and drive forward, breaking away the ice jams formed by the deep freeze.

Along the banks of the river crowds have gathered to watch, and to wave, many making signs thanking the Coast Guard for keeping them safe as they plow through the thick ice.

“We’ve increased speed and we’re going to start sallying our rudder back and forth, here you can see we are actually breaking everything up as we go through,” Kaminski said.

Along the river were floating pilings and broken docks, which are all obstacles the cutters have to overcome.

The good news is the situation is starting to improve. The bad news is it will take some time.

Cutter Pendant Hawser & Bollard ready to break ice on the Connecticut at Goodspeed pic.twitter.com/GCXIvQUiUy — Kevin P. Hogan (@newspeddler) January 24, 2018

The Coast Guard has assigned these cutters to stay in the river until the job is complete.

