Eversource customers could see another rate increase

Don't look now, but Eversource customers could be looking at yet another rate increase.

This comes after increases in electric bills were seen at the beginning of the year.

A meeting was held on Wednesday, and Eversource says the increase is needed to be able to restore outages quickly while also getting stronger poles and wires.

“There's always colder months to be accounted for, so it's going to go up a little bit more, but it seems like there's been higher rates than the past few winters,” said Courtland Moses, of New Britain.

At the beginning of the year, Eversource customers were paying $0.09 a kilowatt per hour up from $0.08 they were paying in 2017.

Eversource representatives say the company was not behind that increase, saying it instead was determined by an outside company.

The average customer using 700 kilowatts an hour each month would see a roughly $7 increase.

On the heels of that, is a proposal for yet another increase. This one would span three years.

If passed, this year, bills would increase by 2.47 percent. In 2019, it would go up another 0.81 percent and in 2020, 0.61 percent.

“We want to continue our targeted investments in the system, installing stronger poles and wires, adding smart switches to the system, continue tree trimming, all things that make the system more resilient so that our customers have the power they need and rely on,” said Tricia Modifica, of Eversource.

Even though Eversource says it has 17,000 miles of line to account for, customers aren't happy and they're letting the public utilities regulatory authority know it at the first of several hearings.

“The more they take out of my pocket, the worse I’m going to be. Lord knows they can probably afford it on their own without having to raise the rates,” Moses said.

If this were to pass, the hikes would take effect in May.

There is still a lot of time to let Eversource and Pura know how you feel.

PURA announced that public hearings in this matter will be held on the following dates at its offices, Ten Franklin Square, New Britain, CT.

The Authority may continue the hearings on additional dates, as deemed necessary.

Monday, January 29, 2018, at 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, January 30, 2018, at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, January 31, 2018, at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, February 1, 2018, at 9:30 a.m.

Friday, February 2, 2018, at 9:30 a.m.

Monday, February 5, 2018, at 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, February 7, 2018, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, February 8, 2018, at 9:30 a.m.

Friday, February 9, 2018, at 9:30 a.m.

In addition, the Authority said public comment hearings on this matter will be held on the following dates at the locations indicated:

Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at 6:00 p.m., Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, 10 Franklin Square, New Britain, CT

Tuesday, January 30, 2018, at 6:00 p.m., Stamford Government Center, Lobby, 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford, CT

Wednesday, January 31, 2018, at 6:00 p.m., Branford Fire Department, Training Room, 45 North Main Street, Branford, CT

Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at 6:00 p.m., New London City Hall, Council Chambers, City of New London, 181 State Street, New London, CT

