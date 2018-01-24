Hamden officer exchanged gunfire with armed robbery suspect

Hamden police responded to an armed robbery on Wednesday night (WFSB)

Police in Hamden have taken a man wanted in an armed robbery into custody.

The town of Hamden alerted residents in the area of State Street and Welton Street Wednesday night that officers were looking for a man involved in an armed robbery at the Krauzers on State Street.

An officer had been alerted by a citizen that an armed robbery was happening around 9:30 p.m.

The Hamden police chief said the officer and the suspect exchanged gunfire. Officials said the suspect fired twice, but the officer was not hurt.

Officers searched for the man, who was considered 'armed and dangerous,' for more than an hour.

The chief said he was apprehended on State Street and was taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds.

Residents had been advised to lock their doors and stay inside, and to keep outside lights lit.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.