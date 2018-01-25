Suspect in Hamden officer-involved shooting faces attempted murder charge

K’waun Cole was arrested for an officer-involved shooting and attempted robbery at a grocery store in Hamden. (WFSB/Hamden police)

An armed robbery suspect was taken into custody following an officer-involved shooting in Hamden where residents were asked to stay inside and lock their doors.

K'waun Cole, 31, was charged with attempt to commit murder, robbery in the first degree and criminal possession of a firearm.

Hamden police told Channel 3 that the suspect exchanged gunfire with an officer at a Krauszer's market on State Street.

They said the man was shot twice before being arrested.

As of Thursday morning, investigators remained on the scene. Shattered glass at the store's entrance and scattered evidence markers marked the scene. State police were there to take photos and process it.

Hamden police said it began on Wednesday around 9 p.m. when an officer was flagged down by someone who said an armed robbery was in progress at the Krauszer's.

The officer went inside and saw a suspect wearing a black mask. The suspect fired a shot at the officer, according to police.

The officer retreated and found cover.

Police said they suspect approached the front of the store and exchanged gunfire with the officer.

The suspect then re-entered the store and fled out of a side entrance.

Police said the officer found the suspect in an adjacent alleyway and fired several shots.

However, the suspect fled.

Hamden police, with the help of New Haven and state police, searched for the man who was considered "armed and dangerous."

A K9 unit was able to find the suspect, identified as Cole, hiding under a parked vehicle on State Street.

Police said they found out at that point that Cole had been hit twice by gunfire.

He was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

State police would not say how long they expected to be on the scene on Thursday morning.

Cole's bond was set at $1 million.

He is scheduled to face a judge in Meriden Superior Court on Thursday.

