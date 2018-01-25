Robbery suspect in custody following Hamden police-involved shooting

An armed robbery at a Krauszer's Food Store in Hamden led to an officer-involved shooting. (WFSB)

An armed robbery suspect was taken into custody following an officer-involved shooting in Hamden where residents were asked to stay inside and lock their doors.

Hamden police told Channel 3 that the suspect exchanged gunfire with officers at a Krauszer's market on State Street and Ridge Road.

They said the man was shot twice before being arrested.

As of Thursday morning, investigators remained on the scene. Shattered glass at the store's entrance and scattered evidence markers marked the scene. State police were there to take photos and process it.

Hamden police said it began on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. when an officer was flagged down by someone who said an armed robbery was in progress at the Krauszer's.

Police said one of their officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire.

The suspect was hit twice, but the officer was not hurt.

Then, the manhunt began.

Hamden police, with the help of New Haven and state police, searched for the man who was considered "armed and dangerous."

Hamden's police chief told Channel 3 that the suspect was apprehended on State Street about an hour afterward. He was brought to the hospital with two gunshot wounds.

State police would not say how long they expected to be on the scene on Thursday morning.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.