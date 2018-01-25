Ice jam threat lessens, Kent School students head back to class

A 74-year-old business owner from Watertown has died after a car hit him and fled the scene on Tuesday.More >
Part of North Frontage Road in New Haven was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Wednesday afternoon after a woman fell from a parking garage and died.More >
A man who police said got a ride to a Wallingford gas station from a Good Samaritan, turned on her and tried to steal her car.More >
Police in Hamden have taken a man wanted in an armed robbery into custody.More >
Don't look now, but Eversource customers could be looking at yet another rate increase.More >
A 22-year-old Hartford man was killed after the vehicle he was driving crashed head on into another car late Tuesday.More >
The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
More than three months after she was shot in the head and put on life support, an Arizona woman is smiling and talking, demonstrating a recovery that doctors are calling miraculous.More >
An animal services team in Florida is sharing a disturbing story to warn pet owners of the dangers of using human hair dye on pets.More >
On Wednesday, Sir Elton John announced that his next world tour will be his last, and he’s making a stop in Connecticut.More >
