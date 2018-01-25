Trump calls out New Haven's mayor for declining White House meeting invitation

President Trump called out New Haven Mayor Toni Harp for declining an invitation to a White House meeting. (CBS)

As the Trump administration pours on the pressure to so-called sanctuary cities, the president himself called out New Haven's mayor for declining an invitation to a White House meeting.

President Donald Trump listed Mayor Toni Harp's name among others whom he wanted to recognize for being hard working.

"We have some hardworking people in this room," Trump said. "Toni Harp. Where's Toni? Uh oh. Can't be a sanctuary city person. That's not possible. Is it?"

It was my great honor to welcome Mayor’s from across America to the WH. My Administration will always support local government - and listen to the leaders who know their communities best. Together, we will usher in a bold new era of Peace and Prosperity! https://t.co/dmYECTnk0a pic.twitter.com/RSv7V7r0DT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2018

However, Harp said she was among several mayors who boycotted the meeting over Trump's crackdown on sanctuary cities.

Trump went on to announce a "critical legal step" from the Justice Department in holding sanctuary cities accountable for defying orders from his administration.

Federal officials said they sent letters to roughly two dozen jurisdictions that threatened to issue subpoenas if they don't give up documents that show they are not withholding information about the immigration status of people in custody.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said sanctuary city policies are to blame for crime and gang violence.

Though New Haven was not one of threatened cities, Harp joined mayors like New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock in declining the invitation.

They believe the Trump administration is overstepping its authority.

Local Republicans denounced Harp's decision.

"I want to know what Mayor Harp would say to the families of the two murder officers by an illegal immigrant. Or the four raped women by an Uber driver who was here illegally," said J.R. Romano, chairman of the Connecticut Republican Party.

Channel 3 is contacting Harp for a statement.

