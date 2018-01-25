PD: Man impersonated officer, sexually assaulted woman

Jorge Santiago of Derby impersonated an officer and sexually assaulted a woman, according to Bridgeport police. (Bridgeport police)

A Derby man impersonated a police officer and sexually assaulted a woman in a garage, according to Bridgeport police.

Police said Jorge Santiago, 42, of Derby was arrested Wednesday and is charged with impersonation of a police officer, aggravated sexual assault and threatening.

According to police, Santiago impersonated a Bridgeport police officer using a law enforcement badge, firearm and police-like radio. He then proceeded to sexually assault a woman in an abandoned garage.

The incident took place at 55 Park St. on June 13, 2017.

Santiago’s bond was set at $500,000.

