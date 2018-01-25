State Police K9 assists in heroin seizure

CSP seized heroin and prescription drugs with the help of K9 Yodel. (Connecticut State Police)

Connecticut State Police seized heroin and prescription drugs with the help of K9 Yodel in a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Erik Loura, 30, of Glastonbury, was stopped by CSP in the Rocky Hill area of Interstate-91 around midnight. CSP observed the car Loura was operating had an improper license plate.

Police said Loura had no license or insurance on the motor vehicle he was operating.

Loura gave law enforcement officials consent to search his car. With the assistance of K9 Yodel, police found 17 bags of heroin, 1 strip of suspected Suboxone, and 5 suspected Alprazolam tablets, according to CSP.

According to Police, Loura was arrested and charged with illegal possession of narcotics, illegal possession of prescription drugs, improper use of a marker plate, operating under a suspension and no valid insurance.

Loura who had prior arrests, posted $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear at New Britain Superior Court on Feb. 7.

